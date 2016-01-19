About WEAVE

WEAVE is the primary provider of crisis intervention services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Sacramento County. Through a multi-disciplinary effort with Sacramento County, law enforcement, the Commercially Sexually Exploited Children Court, Child Protective Services, and the District Attorney’s Office, WEAVE also provides 24/7 response, outreach and services for victims of sex trafficking.

WEAVE’s mission is to promote safe and healthy relationships and support survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and sex trafficking. WEAVE’s vision is a community free of violence and abuse.

At WEAVE we believe that crisis intervention services are only part of the solution. Prevention and Education are critical in improving how our community responds to violence. WEAVE is committed to breaking the cycle of violence by educating the community to better understand the issues of domestic violence and sexual assault.

WEAVE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations to WEAVE are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Our Tax ID # is 94-2493158.